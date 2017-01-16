share tweet pin email

All month long, Hoda Kotb has been working with a team of experts to get fit and feel healthier for the new year. She told TODAY, "At 52, I feel like my best years are ahead, and I just want my body to keep up."

She's already revamped her diet, so the next step in her #startTODAY journey is a fitness routine to match her new healthy lifestyle. Hoda enlisted the help of a rock star cycling instructor, Sue Molnar, to develop a plan to increase strength and muscle mass while maintaining high energy levels all day long.

The seven day plan balances tough cardio workouts with critical strength training for a full-body approach to fitness.

Hoda's week at a glance:

To begin the week, Hoda focuses on strength training. On Tuesdays, she adds running into the routine. Wednesday is her rest day, and on Thursday, she's back to running and strength training. She ends the work week with the same workout from Monday. On the weekend, she kicks it up a notch with two high-energy cycling classes!

Below, Molnar demonstrates some of the moves Hoda will be mastering this month to strengthen her core, arms and legs.

Circuit 1:

1. Single leg step up

Step up on a raised platform, bringing one knee parallel to the ground. Add 8-pound weights for an added challenge. Alternate legs and repeat 10 times.

2. Plank row

In a plank position, pull one arm back alongside the body using 5-pound weights. Alternate arms and repeat 10 times.

3. Half kneel hammer curl to shoulder press

Using 5- to 10-pound weights, repeat this move 10 times.

4. Ball slams

Using a light or moderately weighted ball, actively throw the ball to the ground. Repeat 10 times.

Circuit 2:

1. Reverse lunge to hip flexion

Repeat 10 times, use 5-pound weights for an additional challenge.

2. Bent over row

Repeat 10 times using 5- to 10-pound weights.

3. Tricep push down

Repeat 10 times using 8- to 10-pound weights.

4. Bicep curls

Repeat 10 times using 5- to 10-pound weights.

Circuit 3:

1. Deadlift

2. Incline push up

3. Lateral raise

4. Partner ball throws

Here are a few other exercises Hoda demonstrated in a Facebook Live workout:

Warm-up options:

Foam roll

Thoracic rotations

Walking knee to chest

High kicks-toe touch

Spider lunge with rotation

Double leg bridge (with resistance bands or blocks)

Single leg bridge

Resistance band pulls

Additional abdominal work:

High plank to tee

Side plank

Shoulder taps

Leg lowers

Cardio:

Molnar recommends cycling twice a week and running one to two times a week. She also suggests completing three to four miles at a consistent pace or interval training for 20 minutes with a five minute walk to cool down.

Looking for extra motivation? Check out Hoda's playlists below — music is a big part of her workout routine. It gets her up and moving, and she hopes these tunes will inspire you, too!

And Molnar also has some great suggestions to get you motivated! Check out her list below.