Nearly two months after suffering near-fatal cardiac arrest, "The Biggest Loser" trainer Bob Harper, 51, is adapting to a slower pace, learning patience and appreciating life more than ever. Harper spoke about his recovery in advance of his exclusive sit-down with Savannah Guthrie Tuesday on TODAY.

"I've been on an emotional roller coaster," Harper told TODAY. "I've had to work on my meditation and just really take care of myself in any and every way I can during this process. I try to stay positive."

The CrossFit athlete calls his collapse during a workout, "the scariest day of my life."

So today was my first day doing my #cardiacrehab which involved 15 min on this bike, 15 min of treadmill and 15min of the ergometer. I felt good and the doctors were happy with all of my readings. It just felt good to get a little bit of a sweat. I love all the support that I've been getting. You have no idea how helpful it is. Thank you. #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

That Feb. 12 Sunday morning, Harper had joined friends at the gym. After his regular workout, he dropped to his knees, then fell to the floor and stopped breathing, he told TODAY.

In a quick-thinking move that likely saved Harper’s life, one of his coaches immediately located two doctors in the gym who were able to perform CPR and administer a defibrillator, a device which delivers a dose of electric current to the heart. Paramedics arrived quickly and used the defib on him for a third time before rushing him to the hospital, Harper said.

During sudden cardiac arrest — which is caused when the heart's electrical system suddenly malfunctions — the heart stops beating and blood is no longer pumping through the body or the brain. Death can occur within minutes. Harper probably survived the event because of his excellent physical fitness and the immediate medical attention, he told TODAY.

More than 326,000 people suffer an out-of-the-hospital sudden cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart Association. The survival is an estimated 10 percent, although that may increase to about 30 percent if treated quickly with a defibrillator, as Harper was.

Cardiac arrest can also occur without warning, although Harper now recalls having dizzy spells in the weeks prior. He has a family history of heart disease — his mother died of a heart attack.

On the road to recovery. I'm required to wear these monitors to see what my heart is doing throughout the day. I feel like a robot from WESTWORLD thank you all for your kindness. You have no idea how much it helps. ❤❤ A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:51am PST

While in the hospital, he was in a medically induced coma for two days and had two stents placed to keep his coronary arteries open and reduce the risk of a future heart attack.

Since walking is the only thing my doctors let me do on my own right now, you will see me walking all over this city. Say HI! #heartattacksurvivor A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 21, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Harper is now working out under his doctor's supervision and expects a complete recovery. He walks about an hour every day — a major change from his previous rigorous routines— and has been sharing his progress on his Facebook page. Although his new pace of life is certainly an adjustment and he has coped with some depression, Harper is feeling "much better" and is careful to take the time to appreciate every day.

