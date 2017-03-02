Don’t worry, folks — Bob Harper is on the mend and it’s in no small part because of his rescue pup, Karl. Harper, 51, posted this photo last night pointing out that it was his first night home alone since he's been out of the hospital.
"I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL," Harper captioned the photo.
"The Biggest Loser" trainer had a serious heart attack about two weeks ago, and is quietly recovering.
Fans were shocked to learn that Harper, one of America's toughest trainers, had a heart attack. But the star has been very open about the fact that his mother passed away from a heart attack years ago. And while this awareness has always made him very health conscious, according to the American Heart Association children of parents with heart disease are more likely to develop it themselves, especially men.
Though Harper may be feeling better, he's definitely not ready to get back into CrossFit just yet. He posted a note expressing his sadness that he will be missing out on the CrossFit Open this year.
“The only exercise I can do right now is walking KARL around the city and in the park,” Harper wrote on Instagram.
"The Biggest Loser" trainer appears optimistic about his road to recovery, and has even joked that he feels like a robot from "Westworld" due to the heart monitors he now has to wear.
Don't worry, Bob, you're still the toughest cookie we know. But sometimes even the toughest cookies can use a little TLC from a favorite furry friend.