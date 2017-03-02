share tweet pin email

Don’t worry, folks — Bob Harper is on the mend and it’s in no small part because of his rescue pup, Karl. Harper, 51, posted this photo last night pointing out that it was his first night home alone since he's been out of the hospital.

Tonight is my first night alone since I've been out of the hospital. I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL. #bestmedicine #heartattacksurvivor #lucky A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

"I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL," Harper captioned the photo.

"The Biggest Loser" trainer had a serious heart attack about two weeks ago, and is quietly recovering.

Fans were shocked to learn that Harper, one of America's toughest trainers, had a heart attack. But the star has been very open about the fact that his mother passed away from a heart attack years ago. And while this awareness has always made him very health conscious, according to the American Heart Association children of parents with heart disease are more likely to develop it themselves, especially men.

Though Harper may be feeling better, he's definitely not ready to get back into CrossFit just yet. He posted a note expressing his sadness that he will be missing out on the CrossFit Open this year.

“The only exercise I can do right now is walking KARL around the city and in the park,” Harper wrote on Instagram.

I'm gonna miss doing #crossfitopen2017 this year with my #crossfitfamily The only exercise I can do right now is walking KARL around the city and in the park. Have fun doing the Open. I will he watching EVERY ANNOUNCEMENT and hopefully I'll get to judge some. I took my judges course. ❤❤💪🏻💪🏻 A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

"The Biggest Loser" trainer appears optimistic about his road to recovery, and has even joked that he feels like a robot from "Westworld" due to the heart monitors he now has to wear.

On the road to recovery. I'm required to wear these monitors to see what my heart is doing throughout the day. I feel like a robot from WESTWORLD thank you all for your kindness. You have no idea how much it helps. ❤❤ A post shared by Bob Harper (@trainerbob) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Don't worry, Bob, you're still the toughest cookie we know. But sometimes even the toughest cookies can use a little TLC from a favorite furry friend.