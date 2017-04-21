share tweet email

Chef Jerome Grant shares his favorite grill-ready spring recipes. He makes buttermilk brined pork chops with a fresh asparagus and corn salad and a flame-kissed potato and pepper side dish.

Oftentimes when people think about grilling, they are drawn to steak or chicken. However, I think pork chops are perfect for a springtime cookout, and they are easy to prepare — a simple brine keeps the meat super juicy while it takes on the rich, smoky flavor from the grill.

The corn and asparagus salad is an easy crowd pleaser, balancing out the hot grilled chops with a cool and refreshing bite.

This recipe takes the classic potato salad that everyone loves and elevates the flavor profile with a rustic char on the potatoes. The maple syrup — instead of the white sugar used in typical potato salads — brings in a richer finish that complements the pork chops and supplies added nutritional benefits and antioxidants.

