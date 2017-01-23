A Bigger Mac? McDonald's rolls out changes to iconic Big Mac

share tweet pin email

Fifty years after its debut, the Big Mac is getting a makeover. Well, two. It's getting bigger...and, um, smaller.

For a limited time, the burger will come in two additional sizes: the Grand Mac, which has a heftier patty and an extra slice of cheese, and the Mac Jr., which is essentially just a single-patty burger with special sauce.

McDonald's For a limited time, the classic Big Mac will come in two additional sizes: the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

It seems that the legendary sandwich has become as little too much of a legend. According to Bloomberg, an internal company memo at McDonald's revealed that only 20 percent of millennials had even tried a Big Mac. (Yes, we were just as shocked as you are.)

"The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” said McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz in a press release. "We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste."

So, with the smaller size (460 calories), McDonald's is likely aiming at health-conscious millennials who want to try the classic flavor combo without committing to all the calories. And the massive size (860 calories) will likely serve millennials as a novelty — a had-to-try-it-to-Instagram-it item.

Seeing as McDonald's most drastic menu change in the past few years was adding all-day breakfast, it seems the chain is sticking with its classics rather than competing with headline-grabbing menu items like Taco Bell's fried chicken taco shell or Burger King's Mac n' Cheetos.

But if Bloomberg is correct in saying that "millennials are charmed by nostalgia plays," then we'll all be #TBT-ing our Mac Jr. burgers on Instagram, captioned with a '90s pop culture reference ("Honey, I Shrunk the Big Mac"?) in no time.