Make Joy Bauer's low-calorie oatmeal raisin cookies and pizza peppers

Deep-dish pizza lovers, rejoice! I've found a creative way to give you the indulgent feel of the cheesy, meat-filled pie without all the fat and calories. And check this out: When you're done, there's even room for dessert! Enjoy health-ified oatmeal raisin cookies that have half the calories of a standard bakery cookie.

What's better than cheesy, gooey pizza covered with your favorite meat toppings? Deep dish cheesy, gooey pizza covered with your favorite meat toppings! Unfortunately, the calorie, fat, starch and sodium cost make this beloved dish a treat that you should splurge on only occasionally. However, I've found a clever way to enjoy the flavors whenever you want — without the guilty aftermath. Dig in. Get the recipe here.

These delicious homemade oatmeal raisin cookies are only 50 calories each!

