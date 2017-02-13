share tweet pin email

Valentine's Day: The one day of the year when no one in a relationship can possibly live up to expectations. There are not enough flowers or chocolate or clichés in the world to satisfy your partner's romantic appetite.

Which is why, this year, you must turn to bacon.

No, not just strips of those perfect pork ribbons on a platter — a bouquet of bacon roses, of course!

RELATED: Drool alert! 25 mouthwatering bacon recipes you need to try right now

Roses are nice,

Bacon is awesome,

Put them together,

And watch your love blossom.

How to make a bacon rose bouquet for Valentine's Day

Here's what you'll need:

Thick-cut bacon

A muffin tin

Toothpicks

A bouquet of plastic roses

An oven

Step 1: Roll up slices of bacon individually and skewer with toothpicks.

TODAY

Step 2: Place each "rose" in a muffin tin.

This will catch the grease as the bacon cooks.

TODAY

Step 3: Bake for 35-45 minutes at 375°F.

RELATED: How to cook bacon in the oven

Step 4: Let cool.

TODAY

Step 5: Remove the plastic roses from their stems.

TODAY

Step 6: Once the bacon is cooled, remove the toothpicks and pop the "roses" onto the plastic stems.

TODAY

Et voilà!

TODAY Make bacon roses for Valentine's Day.

RELATED: Make 5 mouth-watering breakfasts out of this brown sugar-black pepper bacon

You've given a whole new meaning to bringing home the bacon and a lot more meaning to your relationship. Happy Bacontine's Day!