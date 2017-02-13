Valentine's Day: The one day of the year when no one in a relationship can possibly live up to expectations. There are not enough flowers or chocolate or clichés in the world to satisfy your partner's romantic appetite.
Which is why, this year, you must turn to bacon.
No, not just strips of those perfect pork ribbons on a platter — a bouquet of bacon roses, of course!
Roses are nice,
Bacon is awesome,
Put them together,
And watch your love blossom.
How to make a bacon rose bouquet for Valentine's Day
Here's what you'll need:
- Thick-cut bacon
- A muffin tin
- Toothpicks
- A bouquet of plastic roses
- An oven
Step 1: Roll up slices of bacon individually and skewer with toothpicks.
Step 2: Place each "rose" in a muffin tin.
This will catch the grease as the bacon cooks.
Step 3: Bake for 35-45 minutes at 375°F.
Step 4: Let cool.
Step 5: Remove the plastic roses from their stems.
Step 6: Once the bacon is cooled, remove the toothpicks and pop the "roses" onto the plastic stems.
Et voilà!
You've given a whole new meaning to bringing home the bacon and a lot more meaning to your relationship. Happy Bacontine's Day!