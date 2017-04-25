Food

Drool alert! 25 mouthwatering bacon recipes you need to try right now

Gooey and creamy, mac and cheese is perfect on it's own, but add a little bit smoky bacon and you've got a new family-favorite weeknight meal.

Now, let's talk hot dogs. Add a little mustard and it's a ballpark classic. But wrap it up in a thick slab of bacon and you've got a home run! Even brussels sprouts and turkey can be exciting once they're roasted and blanketed with the good stuff. Here are 25 mouthwatering recipes that prove everything is better with bacon.

Al Roker's homemade bacon waffles
Al Roker's recipe for homemade bacon waffles
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Have your family or guests wake up to Al's sweet bacon waffles so they can have the best morning ever!

5-Ingredient Carbonara Pizza
5-Ingredient Carbonara Pizza
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
Makes two 12-inch pizzas
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

If Italian carbonara bacon-and-eggs pasta sounds yummy, imagine how awesomely delicious this combo is on a pizza.

Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans
Elizabeth Heiskell cooks up mac and cheese, cole slaw and more Memorial Day dishes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

There's no such thing as too much bacon when it comes to this side that's perfect for year-round entertaining.

15-Minute Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
15-Minute Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Servings:
4 to 6
Get the recipe

Thick-cut bacon makes this quick Chinese dish especially flavorful.

5-Ingredient Nutella Bananas Foster Croissants with Bacon
5-Ingredient Nutella Bananas Foster Croissants with Bacon
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

This knock-out dessert delivers a one-two punch with only 5 ingredients. It also doubles as a super–deluxe breakfast. Substitute the bananas with pineapple and the Nutella with dulce de leche for an awesome variation!

Pimento Cheese and Bacon Burger
Elizabeth Heiskell shares a pimento cheese-and-bacon burger recipe
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Pimento cheese is dangerously delicious, and when you add it to a bacon burger, it's a killer party dish.

Al Roker's Vegetable and Bacon Frittata
Al Roker's vegetable and bacon frittata
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

For this delicious frittata, Al cookies the veggies in bacon fat to give them a super rich flavor.

Lidia Bastianich's Spaghetti Carbonara
Lidia Bastianich makes spaghetti carbonara for Easter
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Perhaps a perfect dish, this pasta is simply made with spaghetti, bacon, eggs and grated cheese. Since there are so few ingredients, be sure to choose the best possible version of each for the most delicious result.

Cobb Salad in a Crispy Bacon Cup
Ellie Kemper and Al Roker make meals in muffin tins
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Turn bacon strips into a crispy vessel for everything from this classic salad to scrambled eggs.

Savannah's Mom's Kentucky Wonder Green Beans with Bacon
Savannah Guthrie and her mother cook up fried chicken, "Kentucky Wonder" green beans with bacon, cheesy spoon bread and spiced smashed apples
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

A TODAY anchor favorite, sop up the bacon-flavored liquid with cornbread or another thick bread or go ahead and just pour the liquid directly over spoon bread.

Carson's mom's Cloud Nine Mashed Potatoes
Siri Pinter and Carson Daly's family recipes for green bean casserole and mashed potatoes with bacon and vodka
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Crumbled bacon is the ultimate finishing touch on these ultra creamy spuds.

Spiced Bacon Crack
Brandi Milloy's tailgate recipes for bacon crack, chocolate chip cookie dough footballs and a super-sized victory pretzel
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

It's bacon, sugar and puff pastry — what's not to love? Make this treat for game day, or any get together.

BLT Pasta
Shay Shull turns the classic BLT sandwich into a delicious pasta recipe
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Turn the classic BLT sandwich into an amazing pasta dish that's loaded with smoky bacon.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Bacon
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Bacon
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8 to 10
Get the recipe

Long, slow simmering makes collard greens an ideal choice for the slow–cooker, especially when there's bacon added to the mix.

Kale, Bacon and White Bean Soup
Kale, bacon and white bean soup recipe
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
6 servings
Get the recipe

Bacon brings a mysterious, umami depth to the broth or this satisfying soup.

Spicy Buffalo–Bacon Chex Mix
Spicy Buffalo-Bacon Chex Mix
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
About 12 cups
Get the recipe

Perfect for game day, this crunchy snack has all the flavor of Buffalo wings plus smoky bacon.

Sonoran Hot Dog
Sonoran Hot Dogs
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This Arizona-style hot dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with pinto beans, yellow mustard, jalapeño salsa, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, grilled banana peppers and grilled scallions.

Bacon-wrapped turkey: The ultimate Thanksgiving bird
Bacon-Wrapped Turkey
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10 to 12
Get the recipe

Don't wait until Thanksgiving for this bacon-wrapped turkey. The bacon blanket is not only impressive to look at, but it adds a deep, rich flavor and keeps the turkey incredibly moist.

Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Dress up the party staple with bacon and smoky paprika — they're sure to be a hit!

Roasted Brussels sprouts with walnuts and Canadian bacon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Walnuts and Canadian Bacon
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

If anyone you know is still a sprouts hater, serve them this bacon-roasted version (with only four ingredients) and we guarantee you'll have a brussels convert on your hands.

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

You'll want to make a double batch of these bacon-y beauties.

Chili con Carne
Bryan Caswell and Steve Fillippo go head-to-head in a tailgating food showdown with New England clam chowder, lobster and spinach dip, chili con carne, and Frito pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

This meaty dish is loaded with ground chuck, bacon and smoky chiles.

Pepper-crusted ribeye with bacon and blue cheese butter
Al Roker and daughter Courtney make pepper-crusted ribeye and creamed kale
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

A smear of creamy bacon-and-blue-cheese butter elevates a juicy steak from ordinary to extraordinary.

Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
Slow-Cooker Bacon Mac and Cheese
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe
Breakfast Lasagna
Breakfast Lasagna
Pamela Brown
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
12
Get the recipe

This article was originally published on September 9, 2016.

