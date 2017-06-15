Food

Brighten Dad's day with citrus-mango steak and a colorful veggie salad

TODAY

New York Times columnist, food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark shares her healthy, summery recipes for a fun, fresh Father's Day meal. She shows us how to make citrus and herb marinated skirt steak with fresh mango and a flavorful veggie- and potato-filled salad.

Grilled Skirt Steak with Orange, Oregano and Fresh Mango
Melissa Clark's Grilled Skirt Steak with Orange, Oregano and Fresh Mango
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

The combination of orange and oregano makes this skirt steak very summery and bright and the mango adds a sweet juiciness.

Summer Vegetable Salad with New Potatoes
Summer Vegetable Salad with Tapenade and New Potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

A colorful salad that's a mix of different vegetables is exactly the kind of thing that hits the spot on a steaming summer evening.

If you like those healthy recipes, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Baked Lemon Halibut
Get the recipe
Chargrilled 'Burnt' Carrots
Get the recipe

More Recipes videos

More: Food Grilling On the show

TOP