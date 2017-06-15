Brighten Dad's day with citrus-mango steak and a colorful veggie salad

share tweet pin email

New York Times columnist, food writer and cookbook author Melissa Clark shares her healthy, summery recipes for a fun, fresh Father's Day meal. She shows us how to make citrus and herb marinated skirt steak with fresh mango and a flavorful veggie- and potato-filled salad.

The combination of orange and oregano makes this skirt steak very summery and bright and the mango adds a sweet juiciness.

A colorful salad that's a mix of different vegetables is exactly the kind of thing that hits the spot on a steaming summer evening.

