share tweet pin email

Al Roker is spending the week rewarding some special dads across the country with well-deserved surprises ahead of Father's Day, starting with a dude who abides when it comes to making his family happy.

Just like he did during Thanksgiving week last year with his "Turkey Trot" series, Al is all about spreading the love across the country, this time as part of his "Backyard Barbecue" tour aimed at spotlighting great fathers who have been nominated by friends and family.

He kicked off the series on Tuesday with a trip to Hudson, Wisconsin, to surprise Mike Pooler, a father of two who strongly resembles Jeff Bridges' iconic character Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski from "The Big Lebowski."

Pooler, who fully embraces "The Dude" character and even has the same sweaters, is a loving father of Annie, 19, and Daniel, 16, the latter of whom has autism.

Al not only joined family and friends in surprising Mike in the backyard of his brother's home, he brought champion BBQ pitmaster Myron Mixon to cook up some Flintstone-style beef ribs for "The Dude."

The family has had financial difficulties since his wife quit her job to take care of Daniel full time, but Mike has retained a sunny outlook on life that has endeared him to family and friends.

"We're always under the gun,'' he said. "We tapdance, but we know that the reason that we do it is worth it. I can give up the monetary things, the physical things - they're important, but not that important. It's easy to make those decisions when you've got a good reason."

"He is someone who has taught me to work hard and believe in what I want to do,'' Annie said on TODAY. "He's been there my entire life and he 100 percent deserves this."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.