Your fridge and freezer are crucial components of your kitchen, no doubt. But they can do more than just store ingredients and leftovers for you! Let your chill chest work as your sous chef by using its icy interior to easily and safely marinate family-friendly chicken dinners in five flavors: Thai Coconut; Classic Italian; Provençal Herb; Mojo Citrus; and Teriyaki.

This no-fail, no-sweat method of marinating can even help you prep a bunch of meals that will get you through the next few months: Make an assembly line of bagged chicken and marinade, and freeze according to the instructions below. When it comes time to defrost the chicken in the fridge, it's pre-marinated for your convenience, letting the marinade work its magic as both it and the meat thaw.

Each of the following marinades makes enough to coat 1 pound of chicken (about 2 large boneless, skinless breasts or thighs) in a 1-quart zip-top bag. Double the quantities for larger dinners and gatherings.

To make the marinades:

Casey Barber

Place the chicken in a zip-top bag. Whisk the ingredients (listed below for each marinade) together in a bowl, then pour over the chicken. Seal the bag tightly, pressing the bag gently to remove as much excess air as possible.

Place the bag(s) on a rimmed baking sheet or plate just in case the bag isn't perfectly sealed.

If you'll be marinating the chicken to eat for dinner tonight or the following evening, simply refrigerate for up to 24 hours (no need to freeze).

Freeze on the baking sheet or plate until completely solid, then stack and store in the freezer for up to 3 months. Defrost the bag in the refrigerator up to 24 hours before you plan to cook and serve the chicken. For safe handling, do not thaw the bags at room temperature on the kitchen counter.

To cook the chicken:

Casey Barber

Once the marinated chicken is fully defrosted, cook it as you prefer — on an indoor our outdoor grill over direct heat for 7-10 minutes, flipping once or twice; on the stove in an oiled frying pan for 12-15 minutes, flipping as needed; or in a 375°F oven for about 20 minutes — until the thickest part of the chicken registers 165° F on a meat thermometer.

Casey Barber

Marinade Recipes

Thai Coconut Marinade

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons light coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger (from an approximately 1-inch-long knob of fresh ginger)

1 small Thai or Fresno chili pepper, thinly sliced (optional)

Classic Italian Marinade

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 tablespoon minced fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

Provençal Herb Marinade

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon or stone-ground mustard

1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or 1 pinch dried thyme

Mojo Citrus Marinade

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 large garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro or 1 teaspoon dried cilantro

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Teriyaki Marinade