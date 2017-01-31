share tweet pin email

Serve up some sweet snacks for the Super Bowl from food blogger and cookbook author Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes. These recipes for salty and sweet popcorn and chocolatey, crunchy caramel-filled brownies will have your guests swarming around the snack table.

