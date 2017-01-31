Food

Sweet and salty Super Bowl party snacks: Pretzel brownies, maple-bacon popcorn

TODAY

Serve up some sweet snacks for the Super Bowl from food blogger and cookbook author Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes. These recipes for salty and sweet popcorn and chocolatey, crunchy caramel-filled brownies will have your guests swarming around the snack table.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make caramel pretzel brownies, maple butter bacon popcorn for Super Bowl

Play Video - 4:38

Make caramel pretzel brownies, maple butter bacon popcorn for Super Bowl

Play Video - 4:38

More video

Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Caramel Pretzel Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: This edible snack stadium will make your crowd go wild!

Maple-Bacon Popcorn
Maple-Bacon Popcorn by Jocelyn Delk Adams
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10-12
Get the recipe

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

More: Food Recipes On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP