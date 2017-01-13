In honor of the Super Bowl, TODAY and Mashable teamed up to bring you our top picks for the ultimate game day foods. From classic chicken wings to over-the-top snack stadiums, here are 50 awesome Super Bowl recipes to try.
Chicken wings and sweet potato fries: Al Roker makes it a no-brainerPlay Video - 3:06
1. Chicken Wings
Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or BBQ sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party.
2. Guacamole
Listen. If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. You are also in the minority, since in 2015, America was projected to consume 120 pounds of avocados during the big game.
3. Chili
Set up a chili bar with chopped onions and tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.
4. Pigs in Blankets
Everyone's favorite Bar Mitzvah snack only tastes better when your team is winning by a mile.
5. Clementine Mimosas
A light, fizzy way to kick off the morning of the big game.
6. Pizza
Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. By halftime of the 2015 game, Pizza Hut broke its sales record with over $10 million in digital sales.
7. Spinach Artichoke Dip
It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party.
Al Roker takes on delicious artichoke recipes on TODAY (everyone wins)Play Video - 3:12
8. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs
Almost to cute to eat. We said almost...
9. Buffalo Chicken Dip
All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese—minus the sticky fingers.
Smokey baby back pork ribs: An economical meal your family will lovePlay Video - 4:25
10. Ribs
They're fall-off-the-bone tender and finger-lickin' good.
11. Baked Potato Dip
Make this in your slow cooker and remember to eat it with bacon chips, because...bacon.
12. Jell-O Shots
Take a celebratory Champagne Jell-O shot when your team scores a touchdown.
13. Snack Stadiums
It's kitschy. It takes forever to make. And it is totally worth it.
14. Loaded Nachos
Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game time dish.
15. Cupcakes
Make them extra rich and decadent with a luscious cream filling.
Make McDonalds' McRib at home with Al Roker's copycat recipePlay Video - 3:01
16. Sub Sandwiches
Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and—most importantly—feed a crowd!
17. Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. Serve it warm with ice cream.
18. 7-Layer Dip
It's like guacamole blinged out in diamonds, wearing an evening gown and carrying a $10,000 bag.
19. Margaritas
Spice them up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to 6 hours. Pour over ice or shake with ice before serving.
Slow-cooker lasagna is incredibly indulgent (and surprisingly light)Play Video - 3:52
20. Lasagna
Put your slow cooker to work with a set-it-and-forget-it baked pasta that stays warm and gooey throughout the game.
21. Nutella Brownies
You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly.
22. Ham and Cheese Sliders
Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.
23. Avocado Fries
Crunchy, creamy and over-the-top with just a drizzle of hot sauce or a dip in ranch dressing.
24. Boozy Apple Cider
Set up a "spike your own" bar and let people choose whiskey, rum or other spirits to enliven their drinks.
25. Pizza Dip
Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.
26. Ginger Beer Float
These ice cream floats will make you wonder why you spent all that time idolizing root beer.
27. Slow-Cooker Queso
In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.
28. Candied Bacon a.k.a. Spiced Bacon Crack
It makes regular bacon so #basic.
29. Onion Dip
If there is anything left over, use it as a substitute for mayonnaise in your hoagie.
30. Mac and Cheese
The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down: reach for the ultimate comfort food, especially when it's this Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese.
31. Cheeseburger Dip
Don't even think about making this glorious dip without American cheese.
32. Loaded Potato Skins
Use Greek yogurt or labne if you want to avoid sour cream.
33. Parmesan Kale Chips
Yes, they have antioxidants but no, they don't taste too healthy.
34. Frito Pie
The best part is that it can be enjoyed right in the bag for easy cleanup.
35. Baked Brie
The easiest way to look elegant while still consuming the maximum amount of cheese.
36. Fried Pickles
Use bread and butter pickles for a sweet tang or half-sour pickles if you don't love the full-on dill experience.
37. P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Get the best part of eating at a restaurant while still getting to wear your pajama pants with this copycat recipe.
38. Jalapeño Popper Dip
This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even an incendiary habanero.
Slow cooker pulled pork sliders are perfect for the Super BowlPlay Video - 3:51
39. Pulled Pork
Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer slow cooker pork shoulder.
40. Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs
Up your frankfurter game with these decked-out dogs.
Spaghetti pie recipe: Adam Richman bakes a 'family dinner dream'Play Video - 3:42
41. Spaghetti Pie
Just choose your pasta, grab some cheese, stir up some sauce and throw in ingredients like pepperoni, ground turkey or rotisserie chicken.
42. Irish Nachos
Top crispy potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, guacamole and other nacho fixings for the greatest snack since classic nachos.
43. Poutine
This Canadian dish of gravy, cheese curds and french fries gets an Asian-inspired twist from duck, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.
44. Triple Pie Egg Rolls
Loaded with pie filling, these dessert egg rolls are sure to give you a sugar rush so you can make it through even the longest overtime.
45. Spiked Hot Chocolate
Put your slow cooker to use for this boozy, comforting drink, perfect for ending the night on a sweet note.
46. Mini Calzones
Pro tip: since they're mini, you can eat six at a time.
47. Soft Pretzels
Serve with gooey cheese sauce, spicy mustard or both.
48. Taquitos
Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell.
49. Mexican-Influenced Bloody Mary
Just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.
50. Beer!
Beer is a must for any Super Bowl party. If you want to get nerdy with it, this year's match-up offers great craft beer options from Colorado and North Carolina. Or if you go with lighter crowd-pleasers like Corona or Bud, you can also use them to make beer-garitas for those who aren't usually beer fans.