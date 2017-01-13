share tweet pin email

In honor of the Super Bowl, TODAY and Mashable teamed up to bring you our top picks for the ultimate game day foods. From classic chicken wings to over-the-top snack stadiums, here are 50 awesome Super Bowl recipes to try.

Can't decide what to eat? Take our quiz: What is your Super Bowl spirit snack?

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or BBQ sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party.

Listen. If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. You are also in the minority, since in 2015, America was projected to consume 120 pounds of avocados during the big game.

Set up a chili bar with chopped onions and tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.

RELATED: Chili recipes that will warm you up from the inside

Everyone's favorite Bar Mitzvah snack only tastes better when your team is winning by a mile.

3-ingredient Sausage Puffs Grace Parisi / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 50 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Yield: 36 pieces Get the recipe

A light, fizzy way to kick off the morning of the big game.

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. By halftime of the 2015 game, Pizza Hut broke its sales record with over $10 million in digital sales.

Featurepics stock

It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party.

Almost to cute to eat. We said almost...

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese—minus the sticky fingers.

They're fall-off-the-bone tender and finger-lickin' good.

Make this in your slow cooker and remember to eat it with bacon chips, because...bacon.

Mashable

Take a celebratory Champagne Jell-O shot when your team scores a touchdown.

It's kitschy. It takes forever to make. And it is totally worth it.

Lola, Tangled / lolatangled.blogspot.com

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game time dish.

Make them extra rich and decadent with a luscious cream filling.

Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and—most importantly—feed a crowd!

Copycat McRib Sandwich Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 10 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 4 Get the recipe

Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. Serve it warm with ice cream.

Alice Choi, Hip Foodie Mom via TODAY Food Club

It's like guacamole blinged out in diamonds, wearing an evening gown and carrying a $10,000 bag.

Lance Booth / TODAY

Spice them up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to 6 hours. Pour over ice or shake with ice before serving.

Put your slow cooker to work with a set-it-and-forget-it baked pasta that stays warm and gooey throughout the game.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna Maggie Shi Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 3 hours 30 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6 Get the recipe

You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly.

Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.

Maggie Shi / TODAY

Crunchy, creamy and over-the-top with just a drizzle of hot sauce or a dip in ranch dressing.

Set up a "spike your own" bar and let people choose whiskey, rum or other spirits to enliven their drinks.

Mashable

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

Pizza Dip Maggie Shi / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 10 minutes Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6-8 Get the recipe

These ice cream floats will make you wonder why you spent all that time idolizing root beer.

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

It makes regular bacon so #basic.

If there is anything left over, use it as a substitute for mayonnaise in your hoagie.

RELATED: Onion dip for the win: 5 fresh, game-changing recipes for this Super Bowl classic

Shutterstock

The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down: reach for the ultimate comfort food, especially when it's this Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese.

RELATED: Mac and cheese recipes: Slow-cooker, stovetop and baked

Don't even think about making this glorious dip without American cheese.

J. Kenji López-Alt / Serious Eats

Use Greek yogurt or labne if you want to avoid sour cream.

Yes, they have antioxidants but no, they don't taste too healthy.

The best part is that it can be enjoyed right in the bag for easy cleanup.

The easiest way to look elegant while still consuming the maximum amount of cheese.

Use bread and butter pickles for a sweet tang or half-sour pickles if you don't love the full-on dill experience.

Get the best part of eating at a restaurant while still getting to wear your pajama pants with this copycat recipe.

This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even an incendiary habanero.

Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer slow cooker pork shoulder.

Up your frankfurter game with these decked-out dogs.

Just choose your pasta, grab some cheese, stir up some sauce and throw in ingredients like pepperoni, ground turkey or rotisserie chicken.

Casey Barber

Top crispy potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, guacamole and other nacho fixings for the greatest snack since classic nachos.

What's Gaby Cooking

This Canadian dish of gravy, cheese curds and french fries gets an Asian-inspired twist from duck, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.

iamafoodblog.com

Loaded with pie filling, these dessert egg rolls are sure to give you a sugar rush so you can make it through even the longest overtime.

Mashable

Put your slow cooker to use for this boozy, comforting drink, perfect for ending the night on a sweet note.

Pro tip: since they're mini, you can eat six at a time.

Samantha Okazaki/TODAY

Serve with gooey cheese sauce, spicy mustard or both.

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell.

Just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.

50. Beer!

Beer is a must for any Super Bowl party. If you want to get nerdy with it, this year's match-up offers great craft beer options from Colorado and North Carolina. Or if you go with lighter crowd-pleasers like Corona or Bud, you can also use them to make beer-garitas for those who aren't usually beer fans.