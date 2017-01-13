Food

50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

TODAY and Mashable

In honor of the Super Bowl, TODAY and Mashable teamed up to bring you our top picks for the ultimate game day foods. From classic chicken wings to over-the-top snack stadiums, here are 50 awesome Super Bowl recipes to try.

Can't decide what to eat? Take our quiz: What is your Super Bowl spirit snack?

Chicken wings and sweet potato fries: Al Roker makes it a no-brainer

Chicken wings and sweet potato fries: Al Roker makes it a no-brainer

1. Chicken Wings

Baked or fried, slathered in Buffalo or BBQ sauce, these crispy snacks are key at any Super Bowl party.

Buffalo Chicken Wings
Buffalo chicken Wings by Martha Stewart.
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

2. Guacamole

Listen. If you don't have guacamole at your Super Bowl party, do not pass go and do not collect $200. You are also in the minority, since in 2015, America was projected to consume 120 pounds of avocados during the big game.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10
Get the recipe

3. Chili

Set up a chili bar with chopped onions and tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced scallions and jalapeños.

RELATED: Chili recipes that will warm you up from the inside

Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

4. Pigs in Blankets

Everyone's favorite Bar Mitzvah snack only tastes better when your team is winning by a mile.

3-ingredient Sausage Puffs
Sausage Puffs Recipe
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
36 pieces
Get the recipe

5. Clementine Mimosas

A light, fizzy way to kick off the morning of the big game.

6. Pizza

Super Bowl Sunday is typically the No. 1 most popular day for pizza delivery. By halftime of the 2015 game, Pizza Hut broke its sales record with over $10 million in digital sales.

Featurepics stock

7. Spinach Artichoke Dip

It's cheesy, warm and a must-have at every Super Bowl party.

Al Roker takes on delicious artichoke recipes on TODAY (everyone wins)

Al Roker takes on delicious artichoke recipes on TODAY (everyone wins)

8. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs

Almost to cute to eat. We said almost...

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Touchdown Footballs
Brandi Milloy's tailgate recipes for bacon crack, chocolate chip cookie dough footballs and a super-sized victory pretzel
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

9. Buffalo Chicken Dip

All the spicy goodness of Buffalo wings and blue cheese—minus the sticky fingers.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe
Smokey baby back pork ribs: An economical meal your family will love

Smokey baby back pork ribs: An economical meal your family will love

10. Ribs

They're fall-off-the-bone tender and finger-lickin' good.

Spice-Roasted Ribs with Apricot Glaze
spice-roasted-ribs-apricot-glaze-today-160101
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

11. Baked Potato Dip

Make this in your slow cooker and remember to eat it with bacon chips, because...bacon.

Mashable

12. Jell-O Shots

Take a celebratory Champagne Jell-O shot when your team scores a touchdown.

13. Snack Stadiums

It's kitschy. It takes forever to make. And it is totally worth it.

Lola, Tangled / lolatangled.blogspot.com

14. Loaded Nachos

Whether you're a cheddar cheese purist or a devoted fan of Velveeta, you can't go wrong with this gooey game time dish.

Loaded Potato Skin Nachos
Adam Rappaport of Bon Apetit concocts five-part, 50-ingredient loaded Super Bowl nachos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

15. Cupcakes

Make them extra rich and decadent with a luscious cream filling.

Chloe Coscarelli's Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes
Chlostess Cupcakes: Crème-Filled Chocolate Cupcakes By Chloe
By Chloe
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe
Make McDonalds' McRib at home with Al Roker's copycat recipe

Make McDonalds' McRib at home with Al Roker's copycat recipe

16. Sub Sandwiches

Hoagies. Grinders. Subs. Heroes. Whatever you call them, these gigantic sandwiches are the perfect game day fuel. They can be made ahead of time, aren’t expensive, and—most importantly—feed a crowd!

Copycat McRib Sandwich
Homemade version of the McDonald’s McRib, recipe from Al Roker
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

17. Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Individual cookies are so overrated. Make one big one instead. Serve it warm with ice cream.

Alice Choi, Hip Foodie Mom via TODAY Food Club

18. 7-Layer Dip

It's like guacamole blinged out in diamonds, wearing an evening gown and carrying a $10,000 bag.

Lance Booth / TODAY

19. Margaritas

Spice them up with jalapeño-infused tequila. Make-ahead tip: Prep the entire cocktail mixture ahead of time and refrigerate it for up to 6 hours. Pour over ice or shake with ice before serving.

Ina Garten's Jalapeño Margarita
Make Ina Garten’s cranberry martini and herb feta for the perfect party
David Anderson / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe
Slow-cooker lasagna is incredibly indulgent (and surprisingly light)

Slow-cooker lasagna is incredibly indulgent (and surprisingly light)

20. Lasagna

Put your slow cooker to work with a set-it-and-forget-it baked pasta that stays warm and gooey throughout the game.

Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Spinach Lasagna recipe
Maggie Shi
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

21. Nutella Brownies

You'll never see a plateful of anything go down so quickly.

Nutella Brownies
Nigella Lawson's recipes for chocolate chip cookie dough pots and Nutella brownies
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
16
Get the recipe

22. Ham and Cheese Sliders

Because you need one hand to stuff your pie hole and the other one to hold your beer.

Maggie Shi / TODAY

23. Avocado Fries

Crunchy, creamy and over-the-top with just a drizzle of hot sauce or a dip in ranch dressing.

Avocado Fries with Cilantro Crema
Make it Taco Tuesday
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

24. Boozy Apple Cider

Set up a "spike your own" bar and let people choose whiskey, rum or other spirits to enliven their drinks.

Mashable

25. Pizza Dip

Transform pizza into a crowd-pleasing dip with layers of cheese, sauce and lots of toppings. Feel free to sub in your favorites (ham and pineapple? mushrooms?), then grab a chip and start scooping.

Pizza Dip
Pizza Dip
Maggie Shi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

26. Ginger Beer Float

These ice cream floats will make you wonder why you spent all that time idolizing root beer.

27. Slow-Cooker Queso

In queso you're wondering what to serve at your Super Bowl party, we've got the answer right here: an amazing dip that you can make in your slow cooker. It's gooey, salty, warm and exactly what you need to either drown your sorrows or celebrate a well-earned victory.

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Slow-Cooker Queso
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

28. Candied Bacon a.k.a. Spiced Bacon Crack

It makes regular bacon so #basic.

Spiced Bacon Crack
Brandi Milloy's tailgate recipes for bacon crack, chocolate chip cookie dough footballs and a super-sized victory pretzel
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

29. Onion Dip

If there is anything left over, use it as a substitute for mayonnaise in your hoagie.

RELATED: Onion dip for the win: 5 fresh, game-changing recipes for this Super Bowl classic

Shutterstock

30. Mac and Cheese

The game is tied, there are seconds left on the clock and it's fourth down: reach for the ultimate comfort food, especially when it's this Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese.

RELATED: Mac and cheese recipes: Slow-cooker, stovetop and baked

Slow-Cooker Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
Slow-Cooker Bacon Mac and Cheese
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

31. Cheeseburger Dip

Don't even think about making this glorious dip without American cheese.

J. Kenji López-Alt / Serious Eats

32. Loaded Potato Skins

Use Greek yogurt or labne if you want to avoid sour cream.

Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Cheesy Bacon-Loaded Sweet Potato Skins
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

33. Parmesan Kale Chips

Yes, they have antioxidants but no, they don't taste too healthy.

Parmesan Kale Chips
Ina Garten’s cranberry martini and kale chips for the perfect party
David Anderson / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

34. Frito Pie

The best part is that it can be enjoyed right in the bag for easy cleanup.

Frito Pie
Tamron Hall's Frito Pie
MC Suhocki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

35. Baked Brie

The easiest way to look elegant while still consuming the maximum amount of cheese.

36. Fried Pickles

Use bread and butter pickles for a sweet tang or half-sour pickles if you don't love the full-on dill experience.

Crispy Breaded Frickles (Fried Pickles)
SortedFood cooks up Louisiana-inspired shrimp boil and fried pickles
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

37. P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Get the best part of eating at a restaurant while still getting to wear your pajama pants with this copycat recipe.

P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
P.F. Chang's chicken lettuce wraps
P.F. Chang's
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

38. Jalapeño Popper Dip

This spicy, creamy and oh-so-cheesy warm dip has all the flavors of your favorite bar snack without the time-consuming process of actually assembling and frying homemade poppers. If you're a fire fiend, kick up the heat by using a few serrano peppers or even an incendiary habanero.

Jalapeno Popper Dip
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe
Slow cooker pulled pork sliders are perfect for the Super Bowl

Slow cooker pulled pork sliders are perfect for the Super Bowl

39. Pulled Pork

Feeding a crowd is easy with this no-brainer slow cooker pork shoulder.

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
How to make slow-cooker pulled pork for a party
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

40. Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs

Up your frankfurter game with these decked-out dogs.

The Swanky Franky Hot Dog
Hot dogs wrapped in bacon
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe
Spaghetti pie recipe: Adam Richman bakes a 'family dinner dream'

Spaghetti pie recipe: Adam Richman bakes a 'family dinner dream'

41. Spaghetti Pie

Just choose your pasta, grab some cheese, stir up some sauce and throw in ingredients like pepperoni, ground turkey or rotisserie chicken.

Casey Barber

42. Irish Nachos

Top crispy potatoes with melted cheddar cheese, guacamole and other nacho fixings for the greatest snack since classic nachos.

What's Gaby Cooking

43. Poutine

This Canadian dish of gravy, cheese curds and french fries gets an Asian-inspired twist from duck, hoisin sauce and Sriracha.

iamafoodblog.com

44. Triple Pie Egg Rolls

Loaded with pie filling, these dessert egg rolls are sure to give you a sugar rush so you can make it through even the longest overtime.

Mashable

45. Spiked Hot Chocolate

Put your slow cooker to use for this boozy, comforting drink, perfect for ending the night on a sweet note.

46. Mini Calzones

Pro tip: since they're mini, you can eat six at a time.

Samantha Okazaki/TODAY

47. Soft Pretzels

Serve with gooey cheese sauce, spicy mustard or both.

Super-Sized Victory Pretzel
Brandi Milloy's tailgate recipes for bacon crack, chocolate chip cookie dough footballs and a super-sized victory pretzel
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

48. Taquitos

Like tacos but with fewer chances to have your fillings spill annoyingly out of the shell.

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Chicken Taquitos
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

49. Mexican-Influenced Bloody Mary

Just the hair of the dog you need the morning after the big game.

50. Beer!

Beer is a must for any Super Bowl party. If you want to get nerdy with it, this year's match-up offers great craft beer options from Colorado and North Carolina. Or if you go with lighter crowd-pleasers like Corona or Bud, you can also use them to make beer-garitas for those who aren't usually beer fans.

Samantha Okazaki/TODAY

