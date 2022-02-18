Why Tony Shalboub’s audition with Neil Simon was very odd
Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest on Sunday TODAY is actor Tony Shalhoub. The star talks about the fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as well as his odd experience auditioning for Neil Simon in a hotel room.Feb. 18, 2022
