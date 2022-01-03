IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why it's important to say your debt amount out loud

TODAY

Why it’s important to say your debt amount out loud

Author and columnist Michelle Singletary joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY and recommends viewers perform a checkup on their finances. She talks about the importance of saying the amount of your debt out loud and starting a journal that tracks every penny you spend.Jan. 3, 2022

