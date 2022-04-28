IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Touch-activated bracelets, floral sculptures and more gifts mom will love

  • Kansas police investigating possible water cooler contamination

    00:26

  • A first-hand look at the effect the war is having on Ukrainian kids

    02:07

  • Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • 'Ukraine is a slaughterhouse,' Amal Clooney tells United Nations

    02:27

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband slams release of police bodycam video

    02:41

  • $473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

    00:46

  • Texas baseball team injured in charter bus accident

    00:18

  • Disney says Florida can't lift its special status until $1B debt is paid

    00:31

  • Chilly temps put 19 million under freeze alerts until Friday

    01:15

  • Judge blocks Biden from lifting pandemic restriction at US border

    00:29

  • Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ response to foreign interference

    02:10

  • Trevor Reed's parents speak out on their son's release from Russia

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 5

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Stephanie Gosk shares bike accident story, highlights helmet safety

    04:45

  • 3-month-old kidnapped baby Brandon Cuellar reunited with family

    00:39

  • US Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison

    00:29

  • South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people

    00:25

  • Gunfire sends little leaguers and parents scrambling for cover

    02:06

  • Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force

    00:36

  • How to save on concert, sports tickets amid skyrocketing prices

    03:15

TODAY

Moderna seeks emergency use for vaccine for kids under 5

03:57

Moderna is set to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for kids ages six months to five years. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on the latest announcement and Dr. John Torres answers common questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.April 28, 2022

Moderna asks FDA to authorize Covid vaccine for children under 6

  • UP NEXT

    Kansas police investigating possible water cooler contamination

    00:26

  • A first-hand look at the effect the war is having on Ukrainian kids

    02:07

  • Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage, Jason Sudeikis responds

    02:11

  • 'Ukraine is a slaughterhouse,' Amal Clooney tells United Nations

    02:27

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband slams release of police bodycam video

    02:41

  • $473 million Powerball ticket sold in Arizona

    00:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All