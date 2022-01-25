What to know about mobile payment apps: Fees, taxes, more
05:51
Share this -
copied
CNBC’s senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share what you need to know about mobile payment apps like Venmo, Apple Pay, and Zelle. Epperson cautions that people who are looking to replace cash and cards with these apps should watch out for transaction fees, taxes, and account security through face scans or passcodes.Jan. 25, 2022
Now Playing
What to know about mobile payment apps: Fees, taxes, more
05:51
UP NEXT
Inflation takes a bite out of fast food value meals
03:10
Why the Dow dropped 1,000+ points and how it bounced back
02:43
How to avoid delays of your tax refund
02:51
Buying a home in 2022? Check out these tips for balancing your budget
06:09
Trouble sleeping? Try these products to wind down before bed