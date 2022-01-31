Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter
Joelle Garguilo joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to share good news making the rounds on the internet, including Dwayne Johnson getting pranked by his daughter, a dad’s reaction to his daughter getting a new puppy and senior living community residents who go tubing inside.Jan. 31, 2022
