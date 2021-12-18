Van full of Christmas toys stolen from Salvation Army in New Mexico

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police in New Mexico are searching for a real-life Grinch after a van full of Christmas toys was stolen from a Salvation Army parking lot. The van was loaded with $6,000 worth of toys that were set to be gifted to children for the holidays.
