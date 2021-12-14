Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eggplant ‘meatballs’ are the perfect party staple12:17
Make the creamiest, dreamiest fettuccine Alfredo in 5 minutes with this simple trick06:50
How to make the best meatballs ever with 1 simple trick09:15
A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 1: Anthony makes the best stuffed clams ever09:04
A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 2: Anthony makes struffoli, deep-fried balls of sweet dough11:08
Now Playing
Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy04:43
UP NEXT
Nutty for nuts? Make these irresistible mandel bread cookies | Saucy07:31
Anthony Contrino shares his favorite Christmas cookie recipes | Saucy24:51
Enjoy classic pasta alla Norma with tender eggplant, tomatoes and fresh ricotta | Saucy09:26
Enjoy a taste of Sicily and make a crispy panelle sandwich | Saucy07:46
How to make fresh ricotta cheese at home | Saucy06:49
Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever25:03
Throw the ultimate party with 3 crowd-pleasing Italian dishes | Saucy24:52
Anthony Contrino makes decadent chocolate cupcakes with Nutella buttercream frosting10:38
Sausage and peppers is an Italian party staple for any occasion06:42
Make a cheesy spin on classic penne alla vodka06:21
Turn your favorite jam into delicious bars for the perfect treat | Saucy08:33
Make a boozy, spiced apple cider in a slow cooker | Saucy03:03
How to make perfectly spiced pumpkin bread | Saucy09:10
Anthony Contrino whips up 3 gift-worthy fall treats | Saucy24:54
Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy04:43
Take bread pudding to the next level by using Italian panettone instead of plain old rolls. This recipe features a silky egg custard, maple syrup and a hint of vanilla.Dec. 14, 2021
Eggplant ‘meatballs’ are the perfect party staple12:17
Make the creamiest, dreamiest fettuccine Alfredo in 5 minutes with this simple trick06:50
How to make the best meatballs ever with 1 simple trick09:15
A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 1: Anthony makes the best stuffed clams ever09:04
A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 2: Anthony makes struffoli, deep-fried balls of sweet dough11:08
Now Playing
Use panettone to create the ultimate bread pudding on Christmas morning | Saucy04:43