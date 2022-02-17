IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics
US women's hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games
Overnight in the women’s hockey final, the U.S. took silver while Team Canada won the gold. Joining TODAY are four stars from Team USA: Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Abby Roque and Lee Stecklein. “It’s the most beautiful rivalry in sport,” Knight says when asked about their fierce competition with Team Canada.
