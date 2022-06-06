IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager’s June 2022 book club pick is a novel about female friendship

  • Abbott restarts baby formula production at Michigan plant

    01:05

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars at the box office for second weekend

    01:15

  • Founding Bon Jovi band member Alec John Such dies at 70

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    U.S. veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

    00:26

  • Queen Elizabeth makes balcony appearance on last day of Jubilee

    03:21

  • U.S., South Korea respond to North Korea with missile tests

    00:25

  • South Florida cleans up after weekend of torrential rainfall

    01:22

  • Putin issues warning if allies send Ukraine long-range weapons

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24

  • Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30

  • Back-to-back weekend mass shootings leave 5 dead, 23 injured

    02:49

  • Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health under concern as Jubilee wraps up

    01:55

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

TODAY

U.S. veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

04:13

Parades and ceremonies are being held in Normandy, France, to honor the brave U.S. and Allied service members who stormed the beaches 78 years ago to liberate France and other European nations during World War II. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.June 6, 2022

  • Abbott restarts baby formula production at Michigan plant

    01:05

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars at the box office for second weekend

    01:15

  • Founding Bon Jovi band member Alec John Such dies at 70

    00:31
  • Now Playing

    U.S. veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

    00:26

  • Queen Elizabeth makes balcony appearance on last day of Jubilee

    03:21

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All