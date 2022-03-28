US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years
In March 2020, the pandemic ended public tours in the U.S. Capitol. The riot on Jan. 6, 2021, forced it to stay closed even longer. Now, the Capitol is slowly starting to reopen again, beginning with small tours through members’ offices. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 28, 2022
