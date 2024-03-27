Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost

How this longtime apothecary in NYC looks toward the future
From the foods we eat to the amount of sleep we get, lots of things can affect your metabolism. NBC medical contributor Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to explain what it is, how it changes as we age, and she shares some science-based tricks to give it a boost throughout the day.March 27, 2024
