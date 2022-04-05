UN report on climate change warns immediate action is needed
A new U.N. report on climate change reveals that nations around the world are not doing enough to prevent global warming. The U.N. says there’s still time to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, but action has to be taken now.April 5, 2022
