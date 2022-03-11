Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland
Reporting from Poland for TODAY, NBC’s Kelly Cobiella meets with refugees from Ukraine, including a 16-year-old girl who escaped Kyiv from Russian attacks. More than two million have fled Ukraine amid the war with Russia. Meanwhile Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian teens on the border on Thursday, while the Senate approved a spending bill that includes $1.4 billion to support refugees.March 11, 2022
