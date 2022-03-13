Two MoMA employees stabbed by man whose membership was revoked
00:23
Share this -
copied
On Saturday, two Museum of Modern Art workers were stabbed inside the museum by a man whose membership had been revoked earlier in the week. The suspect is still at large, and the museum will remain closed today. Both workers are expected to make a full recovery.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’
08:06
4 adorable hedgehogs get cozy for Sunday Mug Shots
01:09
Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion
03:14
Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 81
01:57
Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?
03:50
How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world