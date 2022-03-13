IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Two MoMA employees stabbed by man whose membership was revoked

    12 missiles strike near US consulate in Iraq

Two MoMA employees stabbed by man whose membership was revoked

On Saturday, two Museum of Modern Art workers were stabbed inside the museum by a man whose membership had been revoked earlier in the week. The suspect is still at large, and the museum will remain closed today. Both workers are expected to make a full recovery.March 13, 2022

