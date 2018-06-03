Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

Trump’s lawyers penned secret 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller

June 3rd, 2018

Trump’s lawyers penned secret 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller

The New York Times obtained a 20-page confidential memo written by President Donald Trump’s lawyers that argues two major claims: that Trump cannot be forced to testify and that he could not have committed obstruction because he has absolute authority over all federal investigations. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY.

