Rainforests are under threat around the world, but in Puerto Rico, one has come roaring back. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY as part of our Rescuing the Rainforest series across the platforms of NBC News.Dec. 7, 2021
Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’
07:14
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding
01:41
Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto Rico
04:03
Morgan and Bode Miller welcome new baby daughter
02:43
Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedy
02:05
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court