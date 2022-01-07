Transgender swimmer faces backlash amid successful season
The increasing scrutiny against trans athletes has grown across all levels of sports as the trans community becomes more visible. Lia Thomas, a member of the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania, has already broken records this year but has faced criticism from some parents and students. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.Jan. 7, 2022
