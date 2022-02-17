Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

Trailblazing producer and writer Tracy Oliver talks about paving the way to her Hollywood success and making her mark on the industry. After “Girls Trip” grossed more than $140 million worldwide, Oliver became the first Black woman to write a $100 million dollar film. “It’s validating because I think for so long, people were telling me that our stories didn’t matter… and I just didn’t feel that way,” she says.Feb. 17, 2022