Meet Tracy Oliver, 'Girl's Trip' writer making her mark on Hollywood
04:22
Trailblazing producer and writer Tracy Oliver talks about paving the way to her Hollywood success and making her mark on the industry. After “Girls Trip” grossed more than $140 million worldwide, Oliver became the first Black woman to write a $100 million dollar film. “It’s validating because I think for so long, people were telling me that our stories didn’t matter… and I just didn’t feel that way,” she says.Feb. 17, 2022
