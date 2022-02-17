IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna

    04:39
    Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

    04:22
    Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson talk starring in HBO's ‘The Gilded Age': 'It's a dream'

    06:10

  • Kenneth Branagh on his Oscar-nominated film ‘Belfast’

    05:44

  • Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford

    00:50

  • ‘The Larry David Story’: See trailer for documentary coming to HBO Max

    00:57

  • Is Wordle getting harder?

    03:48

  • Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopic

    00:41

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38

  • Michael Carbonaro performs magic on the TODAY plaza

    04:14

  • See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week

    10:24

  • Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style

    05:15

  • Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivals

    04:09

  • Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10

  • Jimmy O. Yang shares recipe for Asian-inspired breakfast of champions

    06:11

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • ‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)

    00:53

  • ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising roles

    00:57

  • ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40

Meet Tracy Oliver, 'Girl's Trip' writer making her mark on Hollywood

04:22

Trailblazing producer and writer Tracy Oliver talks about paving the way to her Hollywood success and making her mark on the industry. After “Girls Trip” grossed more than $140 million worldwide, Oliver became the first Black woman to write a $100 million dollar film. “It’s validating because I think for so long, people were telling me that our stories didn’t matter… and I just didn’t feel that way,” she says.Feb. 17, 2022

