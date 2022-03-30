Tom Cruise’s long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel headed to theaters
After being delayed for nearly two years, “Top Gun: Maverick,” is headed to theaters. The new action-packed trailer sees a few familiar faces from the 1986 original and introduces a new cast of pilots. The film hits theaters on May 27th.March 30, 2022
