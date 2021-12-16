TODAY fan plays Suddenly Santa game with Hoda and Jenna – and wins a trip!
02:56
Share this -
copied
Continuing the new holiday series Suddenly Santa, Elsie Santiago gets a surprise call from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. She gets to choose from among five mystery gifts, and wins a free trip to Cancun!Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
TODAY fan plays Suddenly Santa game with Hoda and Jenna – and wins a trip!
02:56
UP NEXT
Read with Jenna: ‘Bright Burning Things’ author answers questions from readers
06:19
How to utilize your air fryer this season
03:41
Ina Garten surprises Hoda and Jenna with sweet holiday treats (and huge cosmos)
05:39
Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal
04:15
TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise