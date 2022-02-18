IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling beauty, fashion and home — starting at $8

  • UP NEXT

    What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna

    04:39

  • Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

    04:22

  • Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson talk starring in HBO's ‘The Gilded Age': 'It's a dream'

    06:10

  • Kenneth Branagh on his Oscar-nominated film ‘Belfast’

    05:44

  • Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford

    00:50

  • ‘The Larry David Story’: See trailer for documentary coming to HBO Max

    00:57

  • Is Wordle getting harder?

    03:48

  • Calling all ‘Material Girls’! See who made the shortlist for Madonna biopic

    00:41

  • Tiger Woods admits his return to golf may be a long way off

    02:38

  • Michael Carbonaro performs magic on the TODAY plaza

    04:14

  • See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week

    10:24

  • Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style

    05:15

  • Stevie Nicks recalls advice she gave Katy Perry about having rivals

    04:09

  • Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10

  • Jimmy O. Yang shares recipe for Asian-inspired breakfast of champions

    06:11

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • ‘The Proud Family’ revival gets star-studded guests (including Al Roker!)

    00:53

  • ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising roles

    00:57

  • ‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into a full-length movie

    00:40

TODAY

TODAY Exclusive: Watch Simone Biles’ sweet engagement to Jonathan Owens

01:58

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her fiancée, NFL player Jonathan Owens, are officially tying the knot. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb looks back on Simone’s journey to her happy ever after.Feb. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    What’s poppin’? TODAY fans play pop culture game with Hoda and Jenna

    04:39

  • Meet Tracy Oliver, ‘Girl’s Trip’ writer making her mark on Hollywood

    04:22

  • Denée Benton and Louisa Jacobson talk starring in HBO's ‘The Gilded Age': 'It's a dream'

    06:10

  • Kenneth Branagh on his Oscar-nominated film ‘Belfast’

    05:44

  • Tom Brady shares post-Super Bowl advice with LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford

    00:50

  • ‘The Larry David Story’: See trailer for documentary coming to HBO Max

    00:57

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All