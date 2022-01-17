IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • UP NEXT

    Michael Keaton talks returning to classic role as Batman

    01:35

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

  • Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

    03:56

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

    04:05

  • Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

    00:24

  • Alec Baldwin turns phone over to authorities investigating 'Rust' shooting

    00:24

  • ‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary

    00:45

  • Netflix raises prices in US and Canada

    00:38

  • Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral

    00:29

  • Woman inspires others on social media to embrace gray hair with 'Silver Strands of Glitter'

    06:09

  • Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game

    09:17

  • Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

    05:32

  • Inside the mind of a ‘strongman’

    03:56

  • Empire State Building lights up orange in honor of TODAY

    04:54

  • TODAY anchors play 70th anniversary trivia

    05:32

TODAY

Tim Allen to reprise role St. Nick in new ‘Santa Clause’ series

00:34

The holiday season may be over, but Tim Allen is getting ready to bring back Christmas cheer as he reprises his role as St. Nick. The actor is set to return in a new Disney+ series based on the hit holiday series franchise, in which Allen plays an aging Santa Claus on the hunt for his replacement.Jan. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Michael Keaton talks returning to classic role as Batman

    01:35

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

  • Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

    03:56

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All