Tim Allen to reprise role St. Nick in new ‘Santa Clause’ series
The holiday season may be over, but Tim Allen is getting ready to bring back Christmas cheer as he reprises his role as St. Nick. The actor is set to return in a new Disney+ series based on the hit holiday series franchise, in which Allen plays an aging Santa Claus on the hunt for his replacement.Jan. 17, 2022
