TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills

Jimmy Choi, is a fitness world-record holder, endurance athlete, and ultra marathoner, despite having been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease 18-years-ago. He turned to TikTok to raise awareness for those struggling with degenerative diseases, including showing a video of himself having difficulty opening a pill box while experiencing tremors. That caught the attention of Brian Alldridge, who then taught himself a special software to design a 3D printed at-home pill dispenser.Jan. 12, 2022
