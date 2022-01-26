Throw a French twist on this 'ooey gooey' ham sandwich
Katie Lee Biegel, co-host of “The Kitchen” on Food Network and author of “It’s Not Complicated," joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show how to make a croque monsieur. Biegel also shares her recipe for a salad dressing you can whip up in seconds.Jan. 26, 2022
