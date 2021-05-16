This woman’s spaghetti ‘trick’ will leave your counters looking like a crime scene

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the woman whose “ultimate spaghetti trick” is to prepare the meal right on her countertop; recent college grad 78-year-old Vivian Cunningham proving it’s never too late to chase (and achieve) your dreams; and FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed who gave everyone a laugh when her weather map started having technical difficulties.