Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

American snowboarder Maddie Mastro is showing off Team USA’s snow jackets, revealing designers have included a faux rabbit foot in the front pocket. Designers of the gear say they included the lucky charm in honor of the athletes who risk their lives to compete on the biggest stage.Feb. 7, 2022
