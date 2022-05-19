IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

21 products that are taking over our social media feeds — starting at $6

  • Now Playing

    Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early

    00:25

  • American who traveled to Canada diagnosed with monkeypox

    00:19

  • US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID cases

    01:48

  • How to turn anxious thoughts into positive actions

    04:13

  • Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you

    04:48

  • Here’s a list of hair loss treatment options for women

    04:09

  • Craig Melvin’s brother learns how to swim at 36

    05:06

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

    00:29

  • FDA strikes deal with Abbott to reopen baby formula plant

    02:16

  • How one teacher buses mental health to the community

    04:22

  • Doctors share postpartum depression warning signs to look out for

    07:04

  • Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says

    04:23

  • Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say

    01:35

  • Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient

    00:30

  • Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage

    02:01

  • Dermatologist shares the ABCs of skin safety

    03:50

  • Is HRT as better treatment for depression in older women?

    04:27

  • Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage

    02:32

  • Nurse says raising a son with special needs made her better mom

    06:32

TODAY

Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun

04:30

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a medical checklist to help people get ready for the summer, including what to bring when you travel and how to treat sunburns.May 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Summer medical checklist: How to get ready for fun in the sun

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early

    00:25

  • American who traveled to Canada diagnosed with monkeypox

    00:19

  • US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID cases

    01:48

  • How to turn anxious thoughts into positive actions

    04:13

  • Dermatologist shares tips to know which sunscreen is best for you

    04:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All