IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • Now Playing

    Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes

    02:29

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  • MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

    02:49

  • Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’

    00:47

  • Jan. 6 committee member is ‘surprised’ Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed Hutchinson

    01:45

  • Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been ‘a profile in courage among women’

    08:19

  • Full Cevallos: ‘The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee’

    06:36

  • Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’

    09:11

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

    02:58

  • Liz Cheney: Republicans cannot be both loyal to Trump and the Constitution

    01:40

  • Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

    07:35

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

    04:37

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing with Cassidy Hutchinson

    03:34

  • Cassidy Hutchinson remembers Mark Meadows saying: ’Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6’

    02:33

  • Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:08

  • Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16

  • ‘Surprise witness’ and new evidence to be presented in last minute in Jan. 6th hearing

    03:22

TODAY

Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

02:17

Steve Bannon, one of former President Trump’s top allies, says he is now willing to testify in front of the January 6 committee. NBC’s Ali Vitali reports for TODAY on what Bannon may have known about the planning that went into the Capitol insurrection, and why he suddenly changed course on testifying.July 11, 2022

Trump says he'll waive executive privilege claim ahead of Steve Bannon’s Jan. 6 committee contempt trial

  • Now Playing

    Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes

    02:29

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

    03:19

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    02:23

  • MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

    02:49

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All