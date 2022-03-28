IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 expert-approved ways to tidy up your closet, laundry room and more

TODAY

Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’

Actor, director and producer Stephen Merchant joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new show, “The Outlaw,” which follows several strangers forced to do community service together. He also talks about how “The Office,” which he helped create in the U.K., is still being played in households and ponders whether it could be remade today.March 28, 2022

