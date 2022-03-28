Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’
04:40
Share this -
copied
Actor, director and producer Stephen Merchant joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new show, “The Outlaw,” which follows several strangers forced to do community service together. He also talks about how “The Office,” which he helped create in the U.K., is still being played in households and ponders whether it could be remade today.March 28, 2022
Spring Cha-Ching: Fan plays trivia game to win money
03:04
Omar Epps talks thriller ‘The Devil You Know,’ working with family
04:39
‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet
05:33
Now Playing
Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’
04:40
UP NEXT
Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’
04:54
Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy