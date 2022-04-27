IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Gosk shares bike accident story, highlights helmet safety

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    US Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison

    00:29

  • South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people

    00:25

  • Gunfire sends little leaguers and parents scrambling for cover

    02:06

  • Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force

    00:36

  • How to save on concert, sports tickets amid skyrocketing prices

    03:15

  • Twitter sees mass account deactivations after Elon Musk purchase

    00:24

  • Millions affected by cold temps from the Midwest to New England

    01:29

  • NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station

    03:02

  • Wall Street in turmoil amid rising inflation, recession fears

    01:46

  • Audio reveals McCarthy worried Republicans would incite violence

    00:44

  • VP Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19: Is Biden at risk?

    02:19

  • Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

    02:30

  • Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'silent' hair appointment trend

    01:09

  • World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight

    05:29

  • Meet the students cracking cold cases for college credit

    04:04

  • Returning to the office? Try these tips to cut down on expenses

    03:54

  • Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

    03:28

  • Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death

    02:07

  • Massive nationwide pilot shortage to impact travelers this summer

    02:51

TODAY

Stephanie Gosk shares bike accident story, highlights helmet safety

04:45

NBC’s Stephanie Gosk shares the importance of helmet safety after telling her terrifying bike accident story where she crashed after hitting a pot hole. While she needed stitches and surgery on her thumb, the outcome could have been much worse had she not been wearing a helmet.April 27, 2022

NBC’s Stephanie Gosk recalls frightening accident while riding bike

  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Gosk shares bike accident story, highlights helmet safety

    04:45
  • UP NEXT

    US Marine veteran Trevor Reed released from Russian prison

    00:29

  • South Korea to begin building a floating city for 12,000 people

    00:25

  • Gunfire sends little leaguers and parents scrambling for cover

    02:06

  • Daily aspirin for heart health has ‘no net benefit,’ says task force

    00:36

  • How to save on concert, sports tickets amid skyrocketing prices

    03:15

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All