Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

Proposals to raise the minimum age in figure skating are gaining new momentum nationwide after 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s performance in the Beijing Olympics. Some are asking if the age should be raised in all Olympic competition. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for Weekend TODAY.
Feb. 19, 2022
