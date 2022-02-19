IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Sports officials consider raising minimum age in figure skating

02:28

Proposals to raise the minimum age in figure skating are gaining new momentum nationwide after 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s performance in the Beijing Olympics. Some are asking if the age should be raised in all Olympic competition. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 19, 2022

Mike Tirico condemns ‘villains’ surrounding Russia’s Kamila Valieva in powerful monologue

