IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon bestsellers to upgrade your cleaning routine, bras and more — starting at $7

Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued
March 25, 202403:12

  • Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy

    04:48

  • Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

    02:43

  • Combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $2B

    00:29

  • Cheetos-loving dog gets mad when owner tries to take his snack

    00:59

  • Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

    05:25

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:41

  • 4 men charged in Moscow concert shooting that left over 130 dead

    01:54

  • NY attorney general may begin collecting $450+ million from Trump

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Greenfield, Holocaust survivor and tailor, dies at 95

    02:19

  • Teen collects discarded Lego sets to donate to kids in need

    03:14

  • Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

    04:16

  • March Madness in full swing with historic underdog victories

    02:38

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

    00:25

  • Truck going wrong way hits school bus in deadly collision

    00:23

  • Pope Francis skips homily during Palm Sunday Mass

    00:29

  • Will it damage Trump politically if he can’t make his bond payment?

    01:56

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to pay $464 million bond

    01:42

  • Heavy snow set to blanket Midwest on first weekend of spring

    01:37

  • Death toll in Moscow terror attack climbs to 133 people

    02:04

Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued

03:12

Blizzard warnings have been issued from the Rockies to the Midwest with nearly a foot of snow already on the ground with more on the way. Across the South, there is a threat of even more heavy rain and tornadoes after a weekend washout. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports and TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 25, 2024

  • Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy

    04:48

  • Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

    02:43

  • Combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $2B

    00:29

  • Cheetos-loving dog gets mad when owner tries to take his snack

    00:59

  • Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

    05:25

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:41

  • 4 men charged in Moscow concert shooting that left over 130 dead

    01:54

  • NY attorney general may begin collecting $450+ million from Trump

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Midwest pummeled with snow as blizzard warnings issued

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Greenfield, Holocaust survivor and tailor, dies at 95

    02:19

  • Teen collects discarded Lego sets to donate to kids in need

    03:14

  • Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

    04:16

  • March Madness in full swing with historic underdog victories

    02:38

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

    00:25

  • Truck going wrong way hits school bus in deadly collision

    00:23

  • Pope Francis skips homily during Palm Sunday Mass

    00:29

  • Will it damage Trump politically if he can’t make his bond payment?

    01:56

  • Trump faces Monday deadline to pay $464 million bond

    01:42

  • Heavy snow set to blanket Midwest on first weekend of spring

    01:37

  • Death toll in Moscow terror attack climbs to 133 people

    02:04
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Martha Stewart’s 'chobster' dish has fans divided

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Katie Couric announces first grandchild: See first photos!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel in the works, Christopher McDonald says

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Colin Farrell in first teaser for 'Batman' spinoff 'The Penguin'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kate Middleton's cancer puts focus on preventative chemotherapy

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Combined Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach $2B

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cheetos-loving dog gets mad when owner tries to take his snack

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to include puppies in your yoga poses

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry announce pre-Olympic match

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joan Lunden, daughter Jamie Hess talk 'Gratitudeology Podcast'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to keep your teens safe when traveling for spring break

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Life coach offers advice for starting over at any age

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

André De Shields on his mythology podcast, HIV survivor support

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Leslie Bibb on how ‘Palm Royale’ cast was like a ‘family’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna reveals her method for 'hooking people up' on dates

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Watch TODAY fan from the plaza play a game of Trip or Bust!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these tips for building a happier, more optimistic life

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

The Great Debate: Are pants too big (again)?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna talk importance of thoughtful gestures in couples

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY fan plays pop culture trivia to win trip to Punta Cana

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these spring-cleaning hacks with items you already have

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What to Shop This Week: New products for home, beauty, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop the 16 must-haves in Shop TODAY’s spring favorites bracket

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art