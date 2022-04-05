Senate reaches $10 billion deal for COVID-19 funding
On Monday, Senate leaders reached a $10 billion deal on another round of emergency pandemic funding. The funding will be used to buy therapeutics, vaccines and also for additional testing in preparation for another potential COVID wave.April 5, 2022
