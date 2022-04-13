IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

00:30

Alyssa Nakken made history as the first woman to ever make an on-field appearance in a regular season major-league game after she coached first base for the San Francisco Giants. Nakken is the first woman ever to have a full-time coaching job on a major-league team.April 13, 2022

Giants’ Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female coach on field

