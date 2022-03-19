Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage
Russia is keeping up its unprovoked assault on Ukraine. Civilians are bearing the brunt of the attacks as Russia widens its offensive across the country. People who remain in Ukrainian cities like Mariupol are suffering from food shortages, though there is hope a new humanitarian corridor will allow for evacuations. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022
