IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join our 31-day walking and upper-body strength challenge!

  • Kristen Welker gets birthday surprise from daughter Margot

    01:02

  • Here’s your weather outlook for the July Fourth holiday weekend

    01:19

  • Fugitive yoga teacher accused of killing romantic rival arrested

    01:55

  • ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill officially goes into effect in Florida

    02:25

  • Hundreds of thousands line the streets to celebrate Avalanche win

    00:23

  • Bison gores second person in 3 days at Yellowstone

    00:24

  • 86-year-old flight attendant honored for 65-year career

    01:50

  • Firework safety 101: How to avoid risk during July 4th celebrations

    03:07

  • Brittney Griner makes 1st court appearance as trial begins in Russia

    03:27

  • 1 officer killed, others wounded while serving warrant in Kentucky

    00:23
  • Now Playing

    Robotic boat retraces the 1620 voyage of the Mayflower

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    Frustrated Uvalde families demand answers from city council

    02:22

  • After tumultuous term, what's next for Supreme Court?

    02:31

  • TSA head addresses staffing issues ahead of busy July 4th travel

    02:40

  • Record 42 million Americans traveling by car over July 4th holiday

    02:34

  • Couple celebrating 79 years of marriage shares key to lasting love

    00:02

  • Jeff Goldblum talks emotional cast reunion on ‘Jurassic Park’

    02:55

  • Stanley Cup accidentally delivered to home of Denver couple

    00:57

  • Emmett Till’s family seeks arrest after uncovering 1955 warrant

    00:33

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex-related crimes

    00:26

TODAY

Robotic boat retraces the 1620 voyage of the Mayflower

00:44

A crewless robotic boat that retraced the 1620 voyage of the Mayflower has landed near Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts. A nonprofit marine research organization is using the trimaran to collect data about whales and pollution.July 1, 2022

'No new worlds': New artwork highlights darker side of Mayflower's impact on Native Americans

  • UP NEXT

    Kristen Welker gets birthday surprise from daughter Margot

    01:02

  • Here’s your weather outlook for the July Fourth holiday weekend

    01:19

  • Fugitive yoga teacher accused of killing romantic rival arrested

    01:55

  • ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill officially goes into effect in Florida

    02:25

  • Hundreds of thousands line the streets to celebrate Avalanche win

    00:23

  • Bison gores second person in 3 days at Yellowstone

    00:24

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All