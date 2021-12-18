Remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed
The remaining 12 hostages from Ohio-based charity Christian Aid Ministries have been released from captivity in Haiti this week and are now out of the country. The group says all 12 are “doing reasonably well.” A total of 17 missionaries were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while they visited an orphanage two months ago.Dec. 18, 2021
