    Remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed

TODAY

Remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed

00:29

The remaining 12 hostages from Ohio-based charity Christian Aid Ministries have been released from captivity in Haiti this week and are now out of the country. The group says all 12 are “doing reasonably well.” A total of 17 missionaries were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while they visited an orphanage two months ago.Dec. 18, 2021

    Remaining 12 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been freed

